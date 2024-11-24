Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC Invests $201,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 269,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,928,000 after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 20,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,090,000.

VGT stock opened at $621.58 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $454.77 and a twelve month high of $626.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $596.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $573.47.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

