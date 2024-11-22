The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth $66,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $394.00 price target (up previously from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.64.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI opened at $330.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $336.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.97. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.