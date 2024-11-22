Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by 49 Wealth Management LLC

49 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 36.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $132.50 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $105.26 and a 1-year high of $133.45. The stock has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.01.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

