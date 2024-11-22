What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for TSE:CNQ Q4 Earnings?

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

CNQ has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$74.31.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$48.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$47.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$58.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$40.02 and a 52 week high of C$56.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.97%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 4,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.51, for a total transaction of C$202,966.99. Also, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.04, for a total transaction of C$183,900.00. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

