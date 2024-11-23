Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,383,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,681,000 after purchasing an additional 277,818 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,751,000 after acquiring an additional 160,184 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,409 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,009,000 after buying an additional 86,708 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $547.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $495.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $416.57 and a twelve month high of $551.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $532.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

