Reviewing Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) & Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX)

Monopar Therapeutics and Context Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Context Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.9% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Context Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Monopar Therapeutics and Context Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monopar Therapeutics N/A -107.21% -87.57% Context Therapeutics N/A -58.76% -55.80%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monopar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$8.40 million ($1.97) -10.20 Context Therapeutics N/A N/A -$23.96 million ($0.91) -1.53

This table compares Monopar Therapeutics and Context Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Monopar Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Context Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Monopar Therapeutics has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Context Therapeutics has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Monopar Therapeutics and Context Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monopar Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Context Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Monopar Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 35.99%. Context Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 349.64%. Given Context Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Context Therapeutics is more favorable than Monopar Therapeutics.

Summary

Context Therapeutics beats Monopar Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer. The company also engages in developing Camsirubicin, an analog of doxorubicin, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma; MNPR-101, a urokinase plasminogen activator receptor targeted antibody for the treatment of various cancers; MNPR-101 RIT, a radioimmunotherapeutic based on MNPR-101 for the potential treatment of cancer and severe COVID-19; and MNPR-202, an analog of camsirubicin to treat doxorubicin-and camsirubicin-resistant cancers. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with the Grupo Español de Investigación en Sarcomas for the development of camsirubicin in patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma; NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC to develop radio-immuno-therapeutics targeting severe COVID-19; and the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore to evaluate the activity of MNPR-202 and related analogs in various types of cancer. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmette, Illinois.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc. for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy. Context Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

