StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of American Realty Investors stock opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.52. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative net margin of 33.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $11.61 million during the quarter.
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.
