StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Performance

Shares of American Realty Investors stock opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.52. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative net margin of 33.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $11.61 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Realty Investors Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 257.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in American Realty Investors by 1,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in American Realty Investors by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 38,716 shares during the period.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

Featured Articles

