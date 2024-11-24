4,633 Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Bought by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 167.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,555,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,107,000 after purchasing an additional 973,666 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,438,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,295,000 after buying an additional 593,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,577.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 452,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,980,000 after buying an additional 435,767 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,712,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 41.3% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 804,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,271,000 after acquiring an additional 235,100 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Kristen E. Blum sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,700. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $1,527,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,571.64. The trade was a 25.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,853,826. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $147.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.27 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

