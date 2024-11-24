CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool ETF CAD (TSE:CGHY) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s Why

CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool ETF CAD Inc (TSE:CGHY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$10.38 and last traded at C$10.38. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.36.

CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool ETF CAD Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.22.

