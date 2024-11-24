Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENTW) Shares Up 103.2% – Still a Buy?

Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENTW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 103.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.18. 84,430 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 38,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Alliance Entertainment Stock Up 103.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, retailer, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. The company offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products.

