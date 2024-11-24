Crewe Advisors LLC Has $13.40 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $547.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $532.72 and a 200-day moving average of $511.14. The company has a market capitalization of $495.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $416.57 and a fifty-two week high of $551.73.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

