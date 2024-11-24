65,525 Shares in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,237.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 754.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IOVA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

In related news, Director Ryan D. Maynard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $503,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,450. This trade represents a 86.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

IOVA stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.43% and a negative net margin of 451.25%. The company had revenue of $58.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

