Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,565 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.8% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,536,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,442 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,814,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,370,000 after purchasing an additional 78,235 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,434,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,235,000 after purchasing an additional 235,496 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 684,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,561,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 631,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,312,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $111.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.86. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $93.34 and a 52-week high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on OSK. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.14.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

