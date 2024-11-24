Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Loncor Gold Inc. (TSE:LN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 14,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 36,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.80 price objective on Loncor Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.
Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Canada. It explores for gold and platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consist of two mining licenses covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.
