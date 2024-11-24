Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARM. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARM by 14,351.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 812,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,670,000 after buying an additional 806,676 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ARM by 551.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 579,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,790,000 after purchasing an additional 490,415 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,279,000 after purchasing an additional 233,909 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ARM by 5.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in ARM by 14.2% during the second quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 238,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,038,000 after buying an additional 29,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of ARM opened at $135.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.49 billion, a PE ratio of 226.65, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 5.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.63. Arm Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $60.37 and a twelve month high of $188.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. ARM had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on ARM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ARM in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on ARM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of ARM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.86.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

