Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 587.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 631.3% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 540.6% during the second quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $54.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.33 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

