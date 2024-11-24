Larson Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,966,000 after buying an additional 101,694 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $677,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 129,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter.

BIV stock opened at $75.41 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.95 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.78 and a 200 day moving average of $76.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

