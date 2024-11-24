Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) by 28.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,038,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,409,097 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $212,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 74.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of PDN opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average of $33.43. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.87.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

