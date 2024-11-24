Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $951,000 Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,867,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,026,000 after buying an additional 444,295 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,396,000 after purchasing an additional 224,040 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 1,849,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,098,000 after buying an additional 761,356 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 30.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,334,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,813,000 after purchasing an additional 311,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 736.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,915,000 after buying an additional 1,006,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Twilio from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Twilio from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $435,766.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,566,821.07. This represents a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $720,077.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,134 shares in the company, valued at $18,087,054.02. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,354,771 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $104.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $104.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of -40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.32.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

