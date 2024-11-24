United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 90.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,477,626 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $53,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 120.0% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $82,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 224 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $92,350.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,215.24. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.44, for a total transaction of $6,021,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,510.88. This represents a 85.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,496 shares of company stock worth $43,765,042. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR opened at $372.89 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $417.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $365.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

