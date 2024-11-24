StoneX Group Inc. Buys 3,598 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,690,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $905,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,554.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 69,934 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,445,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,846,000 after acquiring an additional 50,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 40.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 139,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 40,154 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

MDLZ opened at $64.40 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average of $69.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

