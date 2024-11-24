Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Holdings Decreased by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,462 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $896,000. Code Waechter LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,729,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,028,000 after buying an additional 463,286 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,584,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,921,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,190,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,937,000 after buying an additional 74,185 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $57.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.99. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.09.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 300.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on O shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

Insider Activity

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

