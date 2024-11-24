Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,023,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,880 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March makes up about 0.9% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $40,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PMAR. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 67.1% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter worth about $250,000.

Shares of PMAR opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $777.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average is $38.44.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

