Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,704 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 34.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 38,320 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. BOKF NA grew its position in Ford Motor by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 150,878 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 20,375 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,349,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,039,000 after buying an additional 59,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 117,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on F. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.02.

Ford Motor Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE F opened at $11.18 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.