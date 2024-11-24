Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $204.54 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,725,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,717 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Dell Technologies worth $204,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of DELL opened at $144.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.86.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.72%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,593,017.27. This represents a 36.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,954,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,449,139 in the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DELL. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.