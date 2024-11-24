Crewe Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $472.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total value of $121,937.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,623.94. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL stock opened at $449.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $272.15 and a 12 month high of $481.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $446.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.15%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

