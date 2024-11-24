Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $7.58 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,124,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after purchasing an additional 52,830 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 346,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.45.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $229.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.66 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The firm has a market cap of $148.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.19%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

