Head-To-Head Survey: Neumora Therapeutics (NMRA) & Its Peers

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) is one of 296 public companies in the "Biological products, except diagnostic" industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Neumora Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.

47.7% of Neumora Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of Neumora Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Neumora Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neumora Therapeutics N/A -73.63% -68.97% Neumora Therapeutics Competitors -4,764.90% -166.08% -43.45%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neumora Therapeutics 0 2 5 0 2.71 Neumora Therapeutics Competitors 1732 5065 13188 260 2.59

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Neumora Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Neumora Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 122.45%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 65.48%. Given Neumora Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Neumora Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Neumora Therapeutics has a beta of 3.92, suggesting that its share price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neumora Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.13, suggesting that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Neumora Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Neumora Therapeutics N/A -$235.93 million -5.21 Neumora Therapeutics Competitors $554.28 million -$35.00 million 3.54

Neumora Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Neumora Therapeutics. Neumora Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Neumora Therapeutics beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder. It also develops NMRA-511 that is in phase 1 clinical trials in patients with agitation associated with dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease; and NMRA-266, which is in the phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia and other neuropsychiatric disorders. In addition, its preclinical phase product includes NMRA-NMDA for the treatment of schizophrenia; NMRA-CK1d, a CK1d inhibitor program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; NMRA-NLRP3 for the treatment of certain neurodegenerative conditions; and NMRA-GCase for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. The company was formerly known as RBNC Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2021. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

