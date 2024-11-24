Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Amazon.com stock on November 20th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 11/7/2024.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.12. The company had a trading volume of 31,530,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,246,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.81 and a 12-month high of $215.90.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,011,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,093,896. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. Greene’s career experience includes co-owning construction company Taylor Commercial and founding and owning a CrossFit gym.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

