TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA) Shares Rep. Laurel M. Lee

Representative Laurel M. Lee (R-Florida) recently bought shares of TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $100,001 and $250,000 in TuHURA Biosciences stock on October 18th.

Representative Laurel M. Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) on 11/8/2024.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 10/21/2024.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 10/7/2024.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 9/10/2024.

TuHURA Biosciences Stock Up 12.2 %

HURA traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.76. 55,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,098. TuHURA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on TuHURA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

About Representative Lee

Laurel Lee (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 15th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Lee (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 15th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the Republican primary scheduled on August 20, 2024. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) appointed Lee to serve as the Florida Secretary of State on January 28, 2019, after the resignation of Michael Ertel on January 24. Lee resigned on May 16, 2022. Lee was a judge of the 13th Judicial Circuit Court in Florida from 2013 to 2019. She was appointed to the court by Gov. Rick Scott (R) in May 2013. She was elected to the position in 2014. Laurel Lee earned undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Florida. Lee’s career experience includes working as an attorney with Carlton Fields, P.A., an assistant federal public defender and assistant U.S. attorney with the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida, and a law clerk to James S. Moody on the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

About TuHURA Biosciences

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: HURA) is a Phase 3 registration-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy. TuHURA’s lead innate immune response agonist candidate, IFx-2.0, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors.

