Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $141,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 68.8% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,648.00 to $1,563.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Northcoast Research began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,461.82.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,260.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,359.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,318.25. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $949.99 and a one year high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $75.00 per share. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,204. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total transaction of $7,676,395.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,228,611.80. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,541,085 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

