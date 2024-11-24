Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,568,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,706,000 after buying an additional 530,475 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 453.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,612,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,695 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 204.9% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,472,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,131,000 after purchasing an additional 989,192 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,736,000 after purchasing an additional 56,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,147,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,362,000 after buying an additional 192,229 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM stock opened at $59.93 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.85.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

