Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,085 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $72.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.20 and a 200 day moving average of $74.67. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.