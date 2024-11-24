Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 160 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.30.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS stock opened at $170.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $171.05. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.41.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.