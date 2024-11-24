Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 7,348 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.43.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

