Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Invests $3.16 Million in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,256,166 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DSX. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 403,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 268,337 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at $385,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

NYSE:DSX opened at $2.14 on Friday. Diana Shipping Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.

