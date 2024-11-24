Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 33,125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,460,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,437,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446,757 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 6,812.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,523,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,130,610,000 after buying an additional 2,486,882 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 137.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,381,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $676,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,007 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Amgen by 561.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,539,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,982 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 9,058.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 756,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,897,000 after acquiring an additional 748,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $294.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.68 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.24%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

