Portman Ltd Acquires New Shares in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Portman Ltd acquired a new stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 203,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,000. Freshworks makes up approximately 5.8% of Portman Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,171,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,530 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 63,006 shares during the period. M&G PLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,094,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the second quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth $383,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $16.54 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRSH. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Freshworks from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Freshworks from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Freshworks from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FRSH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $51,871.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,689 shares in the company, valued at $405,780.34. The trade was a 11.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $97,316.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,996.20. The trade was a 27.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,463 shares of company stock worth $406,714 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.