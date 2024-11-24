BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Makes New $15.17 Million Investment in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 787,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,165,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,926,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,262,000 after purchasing an additional 591,631 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 23,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter.

SNDX opened at $16.09 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.64.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

