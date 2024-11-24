LPL Financial LLC Has $92.73 Million Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,166,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,321 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.47% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $92,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,259.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $85.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.09 and a fifty-two week high of $85.91.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.