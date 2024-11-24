Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Decreases Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 285,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,032 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $71,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.7% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC opened at $284.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $209.60 and a 1-year high of $298.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $261.25 and a 200 day moving average of $254.63.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.02%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.46.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

