Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) versus Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Critical Survey

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) and Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Imunon has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sernova has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Imunon and Sernova”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imunon $500,000.00 22.64 -$19.51 million ($1.89) -0.41 Sernova N/A N/A -$28.91 million ($0.08) -2.02

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Imunon has higher revenue and earnings than Sernova. Sernova is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Imunon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

4.5% of Imunon shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Imunon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Imunon and Sernova, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imunon 0 0 2 1 3.33 Sernova 0 1 0 0 2.00

Imunon presently has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 2,526.18%. Sernova has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 830.52%. Given Imunon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Imunon is more favorable than Sernova.

Profitability

This table compares Imunon and Sernova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imunon N/A -230.05% -128.98% Sernova N/A -479.95% -259.07%

Summary

Imunon beats Sernova on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Imunon

Imunon, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development. Its preclinical stage products include IMNN-101, a COVID-19 booster vaccine; IMNN-102 for the treatment of Lassa virus; and IMNN-201, a Trp2 tumor associated antigen cancer vaccine in melanoma. In addition, the company develops non-viral DNA technology across four modalities, such as TheraPlas for the coding of proteins and cytokines in the treatment of solid tumors; PlaCCine for the coding of viral antigens that can elicit a strong immunological response; FixPlas for the application of Imunon’s DNA technology to produce universal cancer vaccines; and IndiPlas, which is in the discovery phase for the development of personalized cancer vaccines or neoepitope cancer vaccines. Imunon, Inc. was formerly known as Celsion Corporation and changed its name to Imunon, Inc. in September 2022. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection. Its Cell Pouch is a novel implantable and scalable medical device which forms a natural environment in the body for the housing and long-term survival and function of therapeutic cells, which release necessary proteins or factors missing from the body to treat chronic diseases as an alternative to daily administration of drugs. Sernova Corp. has a research agreement with the University of Miami to advance the development of Conformal Coating Technology in combination with therapeutic cells within Cell Pouch. Sernova Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

