Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) CFO Sells $62,433.24 in Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) CFO Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $62,433.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,316.04. This represents a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Owens & Minor Trading Up 4.4 %

OMI stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.89. The company had a trading volume of 43,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,336. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.16. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $993.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OMI shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OMI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,749,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,459,000 after acquiring an additional 162,182 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $271,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens & Minor

(Get Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.