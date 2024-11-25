Trust Asset Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Fiserv by 431.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 95.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.3 %

FI stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $220.87. 68,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,014. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $125.42 and a one year high of $222.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total value of $6,033,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,555.55. This trade represents a 47.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. This trade represents a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,821 shares of company stock worth $44,299,745 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

