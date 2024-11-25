Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Raised by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $21,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,912,000 after acquiring an additional 614,652 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,660 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,986,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,378,000 after acquiring an additional 46,171 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,041,000 after acquiring an additional 40,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,381,000 after acquiring an additional 70,828 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $405.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,886. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $390.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $294.34 and a 12 month high of $410.94. The company has a market capitalization of $139.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

