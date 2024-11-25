Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 260.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.78. 2,045,902 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

