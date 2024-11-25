iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Reduced by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,361,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,911 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 4.2% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.38% of iShares MBS ETF worth $130,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBB. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 134,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 168,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,600,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $158,046,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,882 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average of $93.44. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

