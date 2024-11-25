Pacific Financial Group Inc. Has $3.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,660 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,138,000. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,912,000 after buying an additional 614,652 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,673,000 after buying an additional 552,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $181,622,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $404.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $139.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $390.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $294.34 and a twelve month high of $410.94.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

