Alliance Wealth Management Group Lowers Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Alliance Wealth Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,907 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,973,146,000 after buying an additional 1,512,868 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,085,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,263,000 after buying an additional 864,732 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,104,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,844,000 after buying an additional 834,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,494,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,829,000 after buying an additional 832,342 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.61 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.11 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.68 and a 200 day moving average of $107.34.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

