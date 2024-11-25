Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by CDAM UK Ltd

CDAM UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,113 shares during the period. Elevance Health accounts for 10.1% of CDAM UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CDAM UK Ltd owned about 0.06% of Elevance Health worth $68,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock opened at $402.55 on Monday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.02 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $93.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $508.84.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ELV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus lowered Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stephens reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $593.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $539.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Elevance Health

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,915.22. This represents a 46.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.